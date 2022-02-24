PHOTO: Hung up high to dry

Hung up high to dry: Salmon are hung to dry in a gondola in Noboribetsu, Hokkaido, to make Saketoba salmon jerky, prepared by exposing the salmon to cold winds for about 10 days. The gondola carrying the salmon runs back and forth at Noboribetsu Bear Park, along with other gondolas carrying tourists. The gondola will be in operation until March 6, drying out 150 to 200 fish, and the salmon jerky will be fed to bears living at the park.
