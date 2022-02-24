Kalaheo’s Hilinai’i Schenk puts on a show at state soccer championships

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kilinahe Schenk’s four goals led OIA runner-up Kalaheo to an 8-0 victory over McKinley in the opening round of the NIU Health Urgent Care/HHSAA Girls Soccer State Championships in Division II on Wednesday at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex. Read more

Kilinahe Schenk’s four goals led OIA runner-up Kalaheo to an 8-0 victory over McKinley in the opening round of the NIU Health Urgent Care/HHSAA Girls Soccer State Championships in Division II on Wednesday at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Hilinai’i Schenk added two goals and Haylee Manoa and Sarah Swendsen also scored for the Mustangs, who will play No. 1 seed Kauai in today’s quarterfinals.

Kauai advanced to the state final in 2020 where it lost to current seven- time defending state champion Hawaii Prep in Division II.

HPA is not in the tournament this year.

The OIA has never won the Division II tournament and hasn’t had a school reach the final since Kailua in 2010.

Mid-Pacific 7, Seabury Hall 1

Mackenzie Nitta scored three goals and Kalena Ramos added two for the Owls, who advance to play KS-Hawaii in today’s quarterfinals.

Kate Nakamura and Josephine Rowan also scored for MPI. Ruby Kessler converted the Spartans’ only goal in the 27th minute.

Mid-Pacific was the last Division II champion before Hawaii Prep went on its run, winning three in a row from 2011-2013.

Waimea 3, Nanakuli 1

Jasmine Semblante scored just two minutes into the game and added another in the 52nd minute to lead the Menehunes into today’s quarterfinals against No. 2 seed Pac-Five.

Kendra Knapp added a goal early in the second half for Waimea, while Glorina Respicio scored in the 78th minute for the Golden Hawks.

Kapaa 7, Waianae 0

The Warriors scored all seven of their goals in the first 24 minutes to advance to today’s quarterfinals against OIA champion Leilehua.

Hanna Wamsley scored twice in the first eight minutes and Sailoa Keahiolalo added two goals for Kapaa, which also got goals from Trachelle Iwamoto, Mia Kaneakua-Inoshita and Ella Carroll.