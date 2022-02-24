comscore Kalaheo’s Hilinai’i Schenk puts on a show at state soccer championships | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kalaheo’s Hilinai’i Schenk puts on a show at state soccer championships

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

Kilinahe Schenk’s four goals led OIA runner-up Kalaheo to an 8-0 victory over McKinley in the opening round of the NIU Health Urgent Care/HHSAA Girls Soccer State Championships in Division II on Wednesday at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex. Read more

