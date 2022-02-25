comscore Hawaii lawmakers to meet with Hawaii inmates in Arizona | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii lawmakers to meet with Hawaii inmates in Arizona

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

A delegation of state lawmakers will meet today with inmates and staff at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona to explore conditions and talk to Hawaii inmates about allegations of mistreatment at the for-profit prison. Read more

