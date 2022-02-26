comscore Honolulu Police Department’s Central Receiving reopens after renovations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Police Department’s Central Receiving reopens after renovations

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Capt. Parker Bode opens a cell door in HPD's Central Receiving Division, which reopened Friday.

    Capt. Parker Bode opens a cell door in HPD’s Central Receiving Division, which reopened Friday.

Full operations at the Honolulu Police Department’s Central Receiving Division resumed Friday after contractors completed construction to the cellblock and sally port (secured entryway) months ahead of schedule. Read more

Hawaii holds onto mask mandate as loosened CDC guidance arrives

