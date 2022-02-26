Honolulu Police Department’s Central Receiving reopens after renovations

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Full operations at the Honolulu Police Department’s Central Receiving Division resumed Friday after contractors completed construction to the cellblock and sally port (secured entryway) months ahead of schedule.

Contractors of Ralph S. Inouye Co. Ltd. replaced the cellblock and sally port doors and frames, replaced lighting fixtures and installed a ramp that is compliant with the American With Disabilities Act at the adult release area on the makai side of the building.

The project cost more than $4.2 million.

Construction began in October and was slated to be completed in June. The early completion was a result of close communication and coordination among the contractor, Police Department and city Department of Design and Construction and Department of Facility Maintenance, said HPD spokeswoman Michelle Yu.

Honolulu police Capt. Par­ker Bode said, “This is the first renovation of the Central Receiving Division since the building was built in 1992.”

During construction, adults arrested in patrol Districts 1, 6 and 7 from Chinatown to Hawaii Kai were processed at the Kalihi Police Station. Adults who were unable to post bail were taken to the Kapolei Station. Juveniles arrested in Districts 1, 6 and 7 were processed at the Pearl City Station.

More than 50 police officers work at the Central Receiving Division.