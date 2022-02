Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Politicians think tourism is the answer to funding another project for climate change control (“Hawaii Senate proposes impact fee on rental vehicles,” Feb. 24). Read more

Putin’s aggressions similar to Hitler’s

Vladimir Putin has invaded Ukraine. After seizing parts of eastern Ukraine in 2014, it was only a matter of time before Putin would try to take over all of Ukraine. After falsely claiming that Ukraine was attacking Russian-backed separatists, Putin is now making his move.

This is reminiscent of Adolph Hitler’s pretext of invading Czechoslovakia prior to World War II. In 1938, Hitler seized part of the country, claiming to protect Germans there. After he promised not to expand his conquests, most of Europe let him be.

Hitler then claimed that the Czechs were attacking Germans to take back the seized lands, so he completed his invasion of the country. This led to Germany’s expansion into Europe and Russia, precipitating World War II.

Putin’s plans are eerily similar to Hitler’s. China is studying what happens. If no one stops Putin, China will invade Taiwan, betting on the same outcome.

We must stop Putin now. We must not have history repeat itself. Do we have the moral will like our predecessors to do this?

Jon Shimamoto

Mililani

Encourage continued use of vaccine, masks

With the U.S. vaccination drive bottoming out as omicron subsides, our elderly and younger children remain most at risk.

For those who do not believe in the COVID-19 vaccination or wearing masks, they are the ones taking the chance. If I have omicron, I may only experience mild symptoms, but I can pass it on to others and their bodies may not react so mildly.

The reality is that these mandates are getting old and have outlived their usefulness to society. But we also realize many people will still die at a higher rate than those just fighting the flu.

The citizens abiding by the mandates and rules are the ones being penalized today, by those who disregard the rules.

Why am I continuing to be penalized? Make it a strong recommendation to get vaccinated and wear a mask. Let’s get on with life, living with COVID-19 like the flu — but realize that COVID-19 is more harmful than the flu.

Clifton T. Johnson

Ala Moana

Stop forcing tourists to pay more fees

Please stop adding new fees to visitors. They pay all kinds of fees when they purchase a ticket to fly here, rent a car, book a hotel room, see a show, visit Hanauma Bay, hike Diamond Head and more. Has anyone ever spent time calculating where all this money is going?

Truth be told, we have too many tourists. Beaches are crowded and their solution is to charge a fee? Thanks to the Star-Advertiser for asking the right questions.

Robert Choate

Pearl City

Report suspected government fraud

It is disturbing how much corruption is plaguing our government employees and elected officials: the Kealoha scandal, Honolulu Planning and Permitting Department employees taking bribes, and corrupt state legislators, just to name a few. All these cases were brought by the federal government.

Hawaii should not forget that there is local authority under the state Department of the Attorney General and the Hawaii State Ethics Commission to confidentially report fraud, waste or abuse involving government funds, government workers, or persons and entities awarded government contracts.

If you suspect any government official in Hawaii is engaged in any kind of fraud or abuse of position, or if you believe there is waste of government funds (for example, inflated contracts or unnecessary spending by a government agency or an entity contracted with the government), you should: Submit an online complaint (ethics.hawaii.gov/fraud_complaint); leave a confidential voicemail message at 587-0000; or email: anti-fraud@hawaii.gov.

Sandy Ma

Executive director, Common Cause Hawaii

GOP doesn’t hold higher moral ground

Each political scandal is followed by letters to the editor blaming our one-party system or lack of political diversity.

Does our local GOP genuinely think it holds a higher moral ground, that its politicians are less likely to be involved in unethical behaviors? Consider its continued support of Donald Trump and its denial of the severity of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The real problem in Hawaii politics is the lack of ethics across the board, the pay-to-play attitude that is endemic in our culture.

Just look at the tens of thousands of resident who shoot off illegal fireworks every year. It surely isn’t just Democrats buying the aerials and lighting the fuses. Respect for law has severely diminished over the years. It has nothing to do with party affiliation.

It is the height of irony that the GOP calls for political diversity when it fights so strenuously against attempts at racial diversity.

Roger Garrett

Kapahulu

