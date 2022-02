Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is disappointing and shocking that there are people in the U.S. who believe the Russian invasion of Ukraine is justified. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempts to forcibly pull Ukraine into his empire should register on the radar of anyone familiar with the history of the Hawaiian kingdom.

In his book, “Nation Within,” Tom Coffman gave a detailed and heavily referenced account of the events that resulted in the overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaii. Basically, the desires of an ethnic and cultural minority were used as reasons for a military-backed takeover of a sovereign nation.

Russian separatists are a small minority of the Ukrainian population. Yet Putin is using the desires of this minority as a reason for invasion. It was not right in 1898 when Hawaii was annexed. It is still wrong and dangerous today.

Glenn Kondo

Kualapuu, Molokai

Red Hill fuel debacle a PR nightmare for Navy

One wonders why the Navy has not yet got out in front of the public-relations nightmare that the decommissioning of the Red Hill fuel tanks has become.

Could it be that it is desperate to avoid the public reckoning that will come when the full scope of the toxic mess that has been allowed to percolate above our precious aquifer finally comes to light?

Does anyone else find it ironic that the Navy’s mandate is to protect us from overseas dangers, but it poisons us at home?

Ian Riseley

Moanalua

Apple should drop ‘Truth Social’ app

I have contacted Apple to protest its allowing Donald Trump’s so-called “Truth Social” network to be available via its app store (“Trump’s social media app launches,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 22).

The First Amendment disallows speech to incite imminent lawless action, and for Trump to continue in the same vein that precipitated the Jan. 6 insurrection confirms his malice aforethought.

Trump has so irresponsibly abused the power of his position, as he works to undermine our nation, that he should never again be permitted to run for or hold public office. I don’t even know how a second term can be part of any serious conversation.

He should be on a permanent no-fly list.

Jared Wickware

Kalihi Valley

Changes to Bill 41 would hurt nontourist rentals

I learned that Bill 41 has been edited to remove all exemptions to rentals less than 90 days. What this means is that even traveling nurses, military personnel and others will not be allowed to rent for less than three months unless they are staying at a hotel or in a resort-zoned area.

What I find most disturbing is that these exemptions were quietly removed after public testimony. Removing all exemptions is a godsend to the hotel industry and wealthy NIMBYs.

Bill 41 makes no distinction between investor-owned, whole-house rentals and a room rented by a resident-owner. This is an important distinction because most problems with short-term rentals are associated with whole-house rentals.

The pono course of action is to shelve Bill 41 and rewrite it so good neighbor single-room rentals are protected. There is a critical need for affordable and convenient 30-day rentals for residents and visitors such as traveling nurses, remote workers, military and snowbirds. I hope City Council members will write a bill that is fair, instead of bowing to the hotel lobby and the wealthy.

Shiyana Thenabadu

Kailua

Brennan’s CTE diagnosis explains his troubles

I am so relieved that a medical reason was found to be the cause of Colt Brennan’s struggles, a reason that has long been suspected by many. It was discovered he suffered from CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy). This is a progressive brain condition that’s thought to be caused by repeated blows to the head, in addition to a traumatic brain injury from his car accident. These brain injuries did not allow his brain to function normally, to make correct decisions and avoid impulsivity.

This poor guy! Imagine how scared and confused he must have been, wondering why he could not seem to “get it together.” And to be condemned and judged by others for “not getting it together.” He could have been my son and my heart broke for him and his family. He was University of Hawaii football’s favorite son. In my eyes, he will always be my favorite.

Now may you rest in peace, Colt.

Dee Montgomery-Brock

Mililani

World overpopulation and overconsumption

We cannot stop global warming unless we humans stop producing mountains of waste every day.

Everything comes from nature. Everything must be reusable to last for years before being discarded.

There are some bright people in Hawaii. Perhaps one of them can come up with an idea of how to reduce waste on a large scale. We could have empty dumpsters every day.

Jeff Dunn

Kalihi

HART, Hanabusa block need for transparency

Colleen Hanabusa, chairwoman of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, has had her share of mistakes, but condoning an immoral and possibly illegal requirement that legislative appointees sign confidentiality agreements with possible legal penalties is the worst (“Lawyers disagree over legality of HART board’s confidentiality rules,” Feb. 18).

If HART considers anything in those executive sessions confidential, they need to make the case to members and request that they keep the secret.

Whatever happened to transparency? Doesn’t HART work for us?

What are they hiding?

Melvin Sakamoto

Palolo

