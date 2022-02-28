Military personnel, aircraft training starts

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The U.S. Air Force’s 15th Wing and Hawaii Air National Guard are scheduled to conduct an exercise starting today and running through March 11 that is likely to attract public attention. Read more

The U.S. Air Force’s 15th Wing and Hawaii Air National Guard are scheduled to conduct an exercise starting today and running through March 11 that is likely to attract public attention.

During the exercise, residents on or near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam might hear announcements over the “giant voice” system, according to a news release. Residents also might notice increased activity and personnel dressed in personal protective equipment on base.

On Thursday, residents on Oahu and Hawaii island also might see an increase in military aircraft takeoffs and landings at the Honolulu and Hilo airports, the release said.

Visiting units will be taking part in the training exercise with the Hickam units, including fighter aircraft from Alaska and C-130s from the Nevada Air National Guard.