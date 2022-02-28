comscore Military personnel, aircraft training starts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

Military personnel, aircraft training starts

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The U.S. Air Force’s 15th Wing and Hawaii Air National Guard are scheduled to conduct an exercise starting today and running through March 11 that is likely to attract public attention. Read more



