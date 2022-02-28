Hawaii News | Newswatch Military personnel, aircraft training starts By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The U.S. Air Force’s 15th Wing and Hawaii Air National Guard are scheduled to conduct an exercise starting today and running through March 11 that is likely to attract public attention. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The U.S. Air Force’s 15th Wing and Hawaii Air National Guard are scheduled to conduct an exercise starting today and running through March 11 that is likely to attract public attention. During the exercise, residents on or near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam might hear announcements over the “giant voice” system, according to a news release. Residents also might notice increased activity and personnel dressed in personal protective equipment on base. On Thursday, residents on Oahu and Hawaii island also might see an increase in military aircraft takeoffs and landings at the Honolulu and Hilo airports, the release said. Visiting units will be taking part in the training exercise with the Hickam units, including fighter aircraft from Alaska and C-130s from the Nevada Air National Guard. Previous Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: January 17 – January 21, 2022