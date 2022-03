Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The simplest of meals can often be inspired by old-fashioned favorites. Read more

When was the last time you fried pork chops? It is an easy protein to prepare, and currently pork is so much more reasonably priced than beef.

Get a cut that has a bone, which seems to prevent overcooking and is just more fun to eat, especially when fried in oil and butter with onions, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. This makes a great sauce for the chops. Substitute sliced mushrooms for the onions, if you choose. Serve with boiled potatoes, pasta or rice.

Pork Chops

Ingredients:

• 2 1-inch thick bone-in pork chops

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

• 1 tablespoon vegetable or canola oil

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 1 large garlic clove, smashed or minced

• 1/2 onion, sliced, substitute 1 cup sliced mushrooms

Directions:

Let pork chops sit at room temperature for 1 hour, then pat dry with paper towels. Season with salt, pepper and thyme.

Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. After 5 minutes, reduce heat to medium and add oil and place pork chops in pan for 4 minutes.

Flip over and add butter, garlic and onion around the chops. Cook another 4 minutes and with an instant-read thermometer, check temperature.

Continue cooking until pork reaches 130 degrees. Remove chops from skillet and place on platter and let rest for 5 minutes.

Continue to cook sauce on low and add water if needed.

Pour sauce over chops and serve hot.

Makes 2 servings.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.