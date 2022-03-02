comscore New rail board member Arthur ‘Art’ Tolentino is appointed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

New rail board member Arthur ‘Art’ Tolentino is appointed

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Tuesday the immediate appointment of Arthur “Art” Tolentino to the board of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, which oversees the city’s rail project. Read more

Previous Story
Death of father, child shocks Waialua neighborhood

Scroll Up