Hawaii News | Newswatch New rail board member Arthur 'Art' Tolentino is appointed By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Tuesday the immediate appointment of Arthur "Art" Tolentino to the board of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, which oversees the city's rail project. Tolentino, an official with Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Local Union 293, replaces HART board member Hoyt Zia, who resigned in December. "Art Tolentino is a well-respected member of our community and dedicated public servant," Blangiardi said in a statement. "Art's management background at Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Local Union 293 and his experience on the Planning Commission make him the perfect candidate to help guide the board as it navigates complicated issues like utility work through the Dillingham corridor, City Center procurement options, and ongoing discussions with the Federal Transit Administration." Tolentino's appointment to the unpaid board expires June 30, 2025.