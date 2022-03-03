comscore Column: Require ‘Hawaii coffee’ to contain more coffee from Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Require ‘Hawaii coffee’ to contain more coffee from Hawaii

  • By Michael Federspiel
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.
  • Michael Federspiel, of Captain Cook, is a small coffee farmer in South Kona.

    Michael Federspiel, of Captain Cook, is a small coffee farmer in South Kona.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Coffee cherries grew on a tree at the Hawaii Agriculture Research Center in Kunia.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Coffee cherries grew on a tree at the Hawaii Agriculture Research Center in Kunia.

As a small coffee farmer in South Kona, I am curious to know where state Reps. Richard Onishi, Sharon Har and Sam Kong are getting their information. Is it from the large roasters and retailers on Oahu, and Victor Lim, government relations leader for the Hawaii Restaurant Association? Read more

