Mayor Rick Blangiardi considering contract allowing media access to first-responder radio | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mayor Rick Blangiardi considering contract allowing media access to first-responder radio

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

City attorneys are reviewing the legality of restoring public access to first ­responder radio traffic after Mayor Rick Blangiardi expressed interest in a contractual agreement with Honolulu media outlets permitting them to listen in. Read more

