Driver in Nanakuli crash has history of speeding | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Driver in Nanakuli crash has history of speeding

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A roadside memorial was created Sunday for the two people, including a 7-year-old girl, who died in a two-car crash in Nanakuli on Saturday.

    A roadside memorial was created Sunday for the two people, including a 7-year-old girl, who died in a two-car crash in Nanakuli on Saturday.

A 27-year-old man arrested in connection with Saturday’s crash that killed a woman and her 7-year-old daughter in Nanakuli has a history of speeding, court records show. Read more

