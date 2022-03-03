Driver in Nanakuli crash has history of speeding
- By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A roadside memorial was created Sunday for the two people, including a 7-year-old girl, who died in a two-car crash in Nanakuli on Saturday.
