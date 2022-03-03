Driver in Nanakuli crash has history of speeding

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 27-year-old man arrested in connection with Saturday’s crash that killed a woman and her 7-year-old daughter in Nanakuli has a history of speeding, court records show. Read more

Police said the suspect was driving a black 2009 GMC pickup truck at high speed when he lost control and hit a parked vehicle on Haleakala Avenue that was occupied by Kelsey Palisbo, 38, and her daughter, Leah Hanakahi, at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Leah’s sister, Shaylee Hanakahi, had just gotten out of the car and suffered serious injuries. Palisbo and Leah Hanakahi were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speed and alcohol were factors in the fatal crash. The driver was arrested on two counts of negligent homicide and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, but was released Sunday pending further investigation.

Capt. James Slayter of the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division said in a statement the crash was “a senseless and completely avoidable tragedy. The HPD Vehicular Homicide Section is actively investigating this crime and will seek appropriate charges as soon as practicable.”

Because of the ongoing investigation, he would not provide any other details on the case.

Court records revealed the suspect has a history of speeding. In February 2020 he paid a $267 speeding fine for driving 105 mph in a 45-mph zone. He also was cited in June 2019 for going 73 mph in a 55-mph zone and in 2018 for traveling 66 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Court records also show he paid a $247 fine for hitting an unattended vehicle in December 2019.