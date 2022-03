Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

That the shoreline was eroded to the point of a home collapsing on the North Shore is, unfortunately, no surprise (“Home collapses on Oahu’s North Shore,” Star-Advertiser, March 1). The danger has been there for years. And while I feel for the loss, very few of us have the kind of exclusive access and spectacular views as those who live in these houses.

But let’s be grownups here. I’m sure the homeowner knew — and dreaded — the day the sea would reclaim the land. Those homeowners could use some help for sure, and I’m all for giving them a hand so they can rebuild.

The loss of the public shoreline is much more calamitous. Hardening the shoreline to save a few houses must not be allowed.

Kamalani Hurley

Mililani

Hawaii gambles with rail, water, COVID-19

When did gambling become allowed in Hawaii? The Navy is gambling with our drinking water supply by not taking immediate action to remove the Red Hill fuel tanks. Our Honolulu leadership is gambling with our tax dollars to fund the problem-plagued rail project. And those who refuse COVID-19 vaccinations gamble with death, hospitalization and long-haul symptoms.

I thought gambling was illegal in Hawaii.

Mike Olds

Aina Haina

Stand-your-ground bill would increase risks

Last week, the House Judiciary Committee passed House Bill 2464, “relating to use of force in self-protection.” It is a stand-your-ground bill. How sad this had to happen on the 10th anniversary of the murder of Trayvon Martin.

Research, including a study published just last week by the Journal of the American Medical Association, consistently has shown that such policies fuel vigilante violence in our communities, making them less safe, not more.

Hawaii has some of the strictest gun-control laws of any state, resulting in one of the lowest crime rates and gun firearm homicide rates in the nation. Current accepted research does not support or justify increasing the risk to the health and safety of our community by enacting this bill.

Deborah Nehmad

Hawaii Kai

Boebert, Greene show how low GOP can go

Wow. Just. Wow.

Last week, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., spoke at a conference with ties to white nationalists. Then on Tuesday, there was the deplorable breach of decorum by Greene and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R.-Colo., during the State of the Union speech (“Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, March 2).

Being a Republican these days is like being at a family picnic with that drunk auntie or uncle who are always embarrassing themselves. You’re constantly cringing, waiting to see what they’re going to do next to make the family look bad.

These incidents are just more examples of how low the Republican Party has sunk. Poor Ronald Reagan is rolling over in his grave.

Terry Hunter

Aiea

Zelenskyy shows Trump what courage means

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is an inspirational leader and modern-day version of Braveheart. He has shown much courage and leadership in the midst of Russia’s senseless invasion of his country.

He was given a chance to leave for his personal safety but instead chose to stand with his people to fight until the end against a far superior army. He opted for more weapons and not a ride out.

It immediately made me think of what our former president would have done if faced with a similar situation. I remember when protesters were at the gates of the White House. He did not even have the courage to face them, and instead hid in the bunker for his safety — but later denied it. When he gave his rousing speech to the insurrectionists on Jan. 6, 2021, he promised that he would walk with them, but in fact stayed safely inside to watch the insurrection on TV.

He does not instill true leadership as Zelenskyy does. Even worse, giving sick praise to Russian President Vladimir Putin (calling him a genius) to invade Ukraine reveals his poor judgment and total disregard for human life. I hope we never have him as president again.

Gary Takashima

Waipahu

Control U.S. borders to stop drug scourge

Fentanyl is not a problem exclusive to Hawaii. It is a scourge on the entire country. In 2021, more than 100,000 people died of a drug overdose and 2022 is on track to be even worse.

I commend Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth; Janette Snelling, the West Hawaii area complex superintendent for the Department of Education; Judge Wendy DeWeese, who oversees the Big Island Drug Court; and all the others wringing their hands over the problem. All are seemingly committed to more education, more services, testing and more ways to help people — all at no small cost to taxpayers.

But I wonder when they will quit mopping the floor and instead turn off the faucet. For the most part, these drugs are made in China and enter the country through our southern border, courtesy of the cartels.

You can talk, talk, talk and spend boatloads of money mopping the floor, but until leaders in Hawaii and nationally succeed in getting the Biden administration to close and control our borders, turning off the faucet once and for all, they will never be successful.

Mikie Kerr

Waikoloa

