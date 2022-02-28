House collapses into ocean in Haleiwa, Honolulu police say

A house collapsed into the ocean on the North Shore this morning, according to Honolulu police.

The collapse occurred on the 59-000 block Ke Nui Road in Haleiwa at about 7:50 a.m.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The north and west shores of Oahu have been under a high surf advisory since Sunday afternoon with large breaking waves of 12 to 18 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Warning-size surf of about 25 feet also hit north shores on Friday and Saturday.

The high surf advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. today and also covers the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai and Molokai, and the north shores of Maui.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated once details become available.