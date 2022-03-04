Marines activate first littoral regiment
A ceremony was held Thursday for the re-designation of the 3rd Marine Regiment at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
Above, Charles Faffler, 9, watched as Marines marched across the field at the closing of the ceremony.
Soldiers closed the 3rd Marine Regiment flag Thursday during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii that officially re-designated the regiment as the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment.
”We have to modernize and adapt to be successful.”
Timothy Brady
Commander, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment
