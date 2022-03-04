comscore Marines activate first littoral regiment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Marines activate first littoral regiment

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A ceremony was held Thursday for the re-designation of the 3rd Marine Regiment at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Charles Faffler, 9, watched as Marines marched across the field at the closing of the ceremony.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Soldiers closed the 3rd Marine Regiment flag Thursday during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii that officially re-designated the regiment as the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM ”<strong>We have to modernize and adapt to be successful.”</strong> <strong>Timothy Brady</strong> <em>Commander, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment</em>

The Marine Corps has officially activated its first Marine Littoral Regiment as part of an ambitious restructuring of the service that’s starting in Hawaii. Read more

