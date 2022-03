Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Worry about bigger issues than chickens

A proposed bill would establish a pilot program to reduce the number of feral chickens statewide (“Feral chicken nuisance,” Star-Advertiser, March 2). It’s amazing how our tax dollars are used to pay these people in office to get rid of cats and chickens in Hawaii — when we have to deal with the homeless, drunken driving and crime.

I guess they’d rather put more emphasis on chickens and cats than our safety and well-being.

Paul Wong

Salt Lake

Navy’s incompetence bodes ill for readiness

The incompetence and the subsequent dishonesty that the Navy has exhibited at Red Hill is absolutely alarming.

How can we believe that the Navy could be effective in warfare?

If it blunders as badly as this demonstrates, and then lie to their superiors to try to avoid blame, the admirals will have such poor information that they will not be able to conduct a battle correctly.

Richard Stancliff

Makiki

Questions remain about cleaning up Red Hill

In this period of bribery, why did Congress have to vote for $100 million to pay off the Navy to do what it should have done years ago (“Federal bill OK’d with funding to drain Red Hill fuel tanks,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 18)?

Of course, there’s the question of the supposed cleanup of the island of Kahoolawe.

Also, about the question of where to put the oil remains: May I suggest those big ships called tankers?

Thomas Luna

McCully

