comscore Editorial: Fewer feral chickens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Fewer feral chickens

  • Today
  • Updated 7:17 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A feral chicken walks outside the Aiea Public Library on Tuesday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A feral chicken walks outside the Aiea Public Library on Tuesday.

Ever since Polynesians arrived in the islands with red junglefowl (circa 1200 AD), Hawaii has lived with wild chickens. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: All about the climate with a click

Scroll Up