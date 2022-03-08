comscore Guatemala Volcano of Fire eruption prompts evacuations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Guatemala Volcano of Fire eruption prompts evacuations

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS People gathered inside a gym set up as a shelter for those evacuating from the slopes of the Fuego volcano, which is showing increased activity, in Santa Lucia Cotzumalguapa, Guatemala, today.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    People gathered inside a gym set up as a shelter for those evacuating from the slopes of the Fuego volcano, which is showing increased activity, in Santa Lucia Cotzumalguapa, Guatemala, today.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Houses were covered by volcanic ash spewed from the Volcano of Fire, in Panimache, Guatemala, today. The National Institute of Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology said in a statement that early today the volcano’s activity began to diminish.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Houses were covered by volcanic ash spewed from the Volcano of Fire, in Panimache, Guatemala, today. The National Institute of Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology said in a statement that early today the volcano’s activity began to diminish.

ESCUINTLA, Guatemala >> About 500 residents evacuated voluntarily from the slopes of Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire today as red-hot rock and ash flowed down the slopes toward an area devastated by a deadly 2018 eruption.

The National Institute of Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology said in a statement that around 3 a.m. today the volcano’s activity began to diminish.

“The seismic and acoustic sensors confirm that the activity that persists in the crater are weak explosions and booms that still generate some avalanches principally toward the Ash and Dry ravines,” the institute said.

Guatemala’s disaster agency said shelters had been opened for the evacuees in the nearby town of Escuintla.

At one of those, a gym converted to a shelter in the community of Santa Lucia Cotzumalguapa, residents of surrounding communities rested on cots waiting to hear it was safe to return to their homes.

The 12,300-foot high Volcano of Fire is one of the most active in Central America and an eruption in 2018 killed 194 people and left another 234 missing.

The biggest danger from the volcano are lahars, a mixture of ash, rock, mud and debris, that can bury entire towns.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Outdoor masking optional at Hawaii public schools starting Wednesday

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up