Creamy cold tofu is a simple appetizer you can prepare weekly. This version adds the tastiness from chopped dried shrimp, soy sauce and sesame oil. Be sure to keep the shrimp in your freezer or refrigerator so you have it handy. Soaked in hot water for 15 minutes, the shrimp becomes tender and the perfect contrast to mild tofu. Top with chopped green onions, soy sauce and sesame oil and you have a very fast side dish or appetizer for your family. Want it spicier? Substitute chile oil for the sesame oil.

Cold Tofu with Dried Shrimp

Ingredients:

• 1 14-19-ounce block soft tofu, substitute medium

or firm tofu

• 1/4 cup dried shrimp

• 1/8 cup chopped green onions

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce

• 1 teaspoon sesame oil

Directions:

Place tofu on a plate. Set aside. Place shrimp in a bowl and cover with boiling water to cover. Let sit 15 minutes. Remove tails and any shells. Keep shrimp water for another use like sautéing vegetables.

Chop dried shrimp. Drain any water from tofu and sprinkle chopped shrimp on tofu.

Sprinkle green onions. Pour soy sauce and sesame oil over and serve immediately or cover and refrigerate to serve up to eight hours later.

Serves 6 as an appetizer.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@ brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.