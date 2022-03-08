Application portal for University of Hawaii community colleges is free

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This year’s local high school graduates now have an exclusive new online application portal for the University of Hawaii’s community colleges that is designed to make the process easier and faster than ever.

The Kama‘aina App is only for class of 2022 graduating high school seniors from public, private and charter schools in Hawaii. It’s free to use and should take less than 15 minutes to complete, a UH news release said.

In addition, every Hawaii student who is eligible is considered for the Hawai‘i Promise Scholarship, which provides free in-state tuition for qualified UH community college students with financial needs. About 2,500 students in 2021 were offered more than $5 million of those scholarships.

“We welcome the Class of 2022 to the University of Hawaii’s seven community colleges for education and training in a wide range of programs that prepares them for success in careers and contributing to the community. The Kama‘aina App streamlines the process for admission for our graduating high school seniors to take the next steps for their future,” said UH Vice President of Community Colleges Erika Lacro.

The community colleges, part of the 10-campus UH system, annually serve more than 24,000 full- and part-time students, and offer programs ranging from career and technical education to liberal arts. On Oahu they are Honolulu, Kapiolani, Leeward and Windward community colleges; and on the neighbor islands they are Kauai, Maui and Hawaii community colleges.

Students can apply now for the summer and fall 2022 semesters at Kamaaina.hawaii.edu.

Meanwhile, Hawaii P-20 Partnerships for Education is hosting a series of college application workshops. To register for an upcoming event, go to collegeiswithinreachhawaii.com.