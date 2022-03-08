comscore Assaults on police to result in swift charges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Assaults on police to result in swift charges

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

Reversing a policy in place for decades, Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm is amending criteria tied to imposing charges so that anyone who allegedly assaults a law enforcement officer will be charged quickly. Read more

