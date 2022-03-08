comscore Stephen Tsai: University of Hawaii football team should play marquee home games in Las Vegas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Stephen Tsai: University of Hawaii football team should play marquee home games in Las Vegas

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.

Imagine the University of Hawaii football team playing host to a Pac-12 team before a capacity crowd of 35,500. Read more

Previous Story
Vanderbilt has just enough to complete sweep of University of Hawaii Rainbows
Next Story
Television and radio - March 8, 2022

Scroll Up