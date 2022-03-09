comscore Top-seeded Wahine take on CSU Bakersfield for 4th time in Big West Tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Top-seeded Wahine take on CSU Bakersfield for 4th time in Big West Tournament

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.

Even with the Big West basketball tournaments relocating to a new arena, familiarity will be a theme when Hawaii takes the floor today. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbow Wahine basketball team take home top Big West honors

Scroll Up