Editorial: Even if optional, masks are useful

It measures just about 7 inches by 4 inches — or 6-by-5 inches, for a hardier N95 model — but it’s made a tremendous difference in our battle against COVID-19. The difference between life and death, even.

The humble face mask has been crucial against the dreaded coronavirus since the start of this pandemic, surpassed only by vaccinations as a top tool. Hawaii, which has been the most cautious U.S. state in keeping its mask mandate, will finally lift the veil after March 25. It’s a welcome update in public policy for many, after some two years of government mandates — but many others here will be just as happy to keep wearing the protective mask.

“Together, we have reduced COVID-19 in Hawaii to the point where most of us will be safe without masks indoors,” Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday. “Right now, hospitalizations are trending down. Case counts are falling. We are better at treating people who are infected. Booster shots are saving lives. And the CDC has rated the state’s COVID-19 community level as low.”

With that, Hawaii became the last state to drop, or set a date to drop, its governmental mask mandate. Still, masking will be strongly recommended for people over age 65, those with compromised immune systems, the unvaccinated, and people caring for at-risk others. It also will be highly recommended indoors at hospitals, health-care and long-term care facilities, as well as in shelters, correctional centers and other congregate living settings.

Though Hawaii’s mandate will end, the benefits of masking will remain as they always were: to avoid getting the virus from someone, and to prevent giving the disease to others. After March 25, fewer people wearing masks will enable more fraught environments — so for at-risk populations, higher-grade N95 masks would be a sound choice.

Having come this far against COVID-19, maintaining masking for two more weeks seems a logical precaution as Hawaii turns a major pandemic corner, a final hedge against any surprise community outbreak.

It’s been less than a week since Safe Access Oahu ended, an islandwide policy that required proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test to enter recreational spots such as restaurant, bars and gyms; similar neighbor island polices also recently expired. With more people moving about more freely, but with fewer safeguards, two more weeks of masking provide a cushion of time to monitor any transmission upticks as behaviors transition.

Further, next week is the public schools’ weeklong spring break, so keeping communitywide masking through the break offers a continued protection layer for minors while they’re away from campuses.

In fact, one policy has just been eased for schools: On Wednesday, outdoor masking became optional at Hawaii’s 257 regular public schools — though indoor masking will continue to be required beyond March, for now.

Currently, masking is still required in airplanes, airport terminals, ships and buses, under federal transportation rules. That order, however, is due to expire March 18, and with lower cases nationwide, expect changes to be announced soon.

In Hawaii, even after the mask mandate sunsets, residents need to know that businesses will have the right to retain masking in their establishments, for their staffers as well as customers. Let’s all remember to respect such policies, and each other’s choices.

Be aware that while COVID-19 severity is dropping in Hawaii and most U.S. states, cases are soaring in countries such as New Zealand, Hong Kong and South Korea. So clearly, the threat is not over.

Indeed, Ige said the state will be ready to reinstitute the mask policy if COVID-19 cases surge here. Let’s see that it doesn’t come to that. Keep up healthy habits: Get the COVID-19 booster, test if symptomatic, stay home if sick and wash hands frequently. Much like masking will be after March 25, keeping our community healthy is a choice, and it comes with personal responsibility.