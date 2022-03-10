North Shore home collapse exposes lack of planning on coastal management
The North Shore home at 59-181 H Ke Nui Road that slid onto the beach last week is seen on stilts on the property Wednesday. Crews pulled the entire structure back onto higher ground.
The North Shore home at 59-181 H Ke Nui Road that collapsed onto the beach due to coastal erosion last week has been pulled back inland and propped up on makeshift stilts.
