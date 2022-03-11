Free agent QB Marcus Mariota eager to find a new home in NFL

If Marcus Mariota has a preferred landing spot as an NFL free agent he did not divulge it during a flurry of interviews with Honolulu media today following a taping of a commercial on Oahu.

“If I did I probably wouldn’t tell you,” Mariota said with a laugh.

The seven-season veteran of the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders also isn’t over-obsessing over every bit of news that could affect the market for quarterbacks when the signing period starts Wednesday.

Friday’s reports included that a grand jury declined to indict Deshaun Watson on harassment and sexual allegation charges, making him more likely to play somewhere in 2022 after sitting out last season with the Houston Texans.

Trades earlier this week sent Russell Wilson to Denver and Carson Wentz to Washington, and could have Seattle and Indianapolis looking for some experience behind center.

“I definitely get updated,” said Mariota, who played sparingly for the Raiders behind three-time Pro Bowl selection Derek Carr the past two seasons. “But I’m not worried about it. The opportunity will come. … I’m looking forward to this opportunity, whatever team I decide to go to.”

Mariota is near the top of most rankings of potential free agent quarterbacks. He is the second-best available, according to The Sporting News, which has Jameis Winston at No. 1 and Mitchell Trubisky at No. 3.

“I’m looking forward to this opportunity, wherever it may be,” Mariota said. “The situations and the experiences that I’ve had have prepared me for this moment. So whatever team I decide to go to, I bring a lot of experience, I bring a lot of excitement, and just energy. And just going to find whatever I can do to help that team.”

Some analyses say Mariota has value as a quarterback with starting experience who could serve as a bridge for a team that drafts a quarterback and needs someone ready to play while the rookie develops.

Also, Mariota still has the speed to be a dual-threat quarterback.

Mariota, 28, has played in 74 NFL games. He started 61 for the Tennessee Titans from 2015 to 2019 after winning the Heisman Trophy in 2014 and leading Oregon to the College Football Playoff national championship game. He was the No.2 pick of the 2015 draft, behind Winston, who went No. 1 to Tampa Bay.

“Las Vegas was a great re-set,” Mariota said. “Being the Ninth Island it made me feel like I was home.”

Mariota has missed seven games due to injury in his pro career, and never more than two in a season.

“Availability is most important in this league,” he said.