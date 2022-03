Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kudos to the Star-Advertiser for acknowledging Board of Water Supply Manager Ernie Lau’s effort to protect our water from the Red Hill fuel tanks (“Ernie Lau, Oahu’s heroic waterman,” Star-Advertiser, Off The News, March 9). Read more

Ernie Lau protected us and our water resources

Kudos to the Star-Advertiser for acknowledging Board of Water Supply Manager Ernie Lau’s effort to protect our water from the Red Hill fuel tanks (“Ernie Lau, Oahu’s heroic waterman,” Star-Advertiser, Off The News, March 9).

Lau brought the issue and concern to Oahu residents eight years ago by sending out information about a community public hearing to weigh in on the administrative consent order that became the Navy’s defense when the leak occurred late last year. I attended that community hearing at Moanalua Intermediate School, which was packed with residents.

Lau’s passionate testimony help convinced me that the fuel tanks indeed posed a clear and present danger. This became clear when the Department of Health conducted its hearing in December and upheld the DOH emergency order to defuel the tanks.

Lau was front and center the whole time in protecting our water resources and did no shirk from confrontation with the Navy.

We need more leaders like him to represent us. Ernie Lau for governor?

Wilfredo Tungol

Pearl City

Contraceptives won’t get rid of feral chickens

In regards to using contraceptives on feral chickens, it will only slow the population (“Bill aims to combat Hawaii’s feral chicken nuisance,” Star-Advertiser, March 2).

You need to get rid of these noisy, messy chickens in our neighborhoods that are creating sleepless nights, not slowly decrease the population.

How will you get rid of the populations that are in the greenbelt area of the island? Did the contraceptive program work in Kauai?

The only solution is to trap them and have them euthanized, which may sound cruel but needs to be done.

Yes, we need help, but contraceptives will not solve the problem.

Elma Ebisuya

Aiea

Refuse companies keep Waikiki residents awake

I write this letter after being awakened unnecessarily in the early-morning hours by the banging and clanging of dumpsters being emptied into refuse trucks.

The Bible states: Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.

No individuals of private refuse companies would willingly share their loved ones’ phone numbers in order that they would all receive a wake-up call at 3:15 a.m., 3:31 a.m., 3:56 a.m., 4:12 a.m., or whatever time in the early morning they disturb others with their actions.

Resident are caught in the middle between private refuse companies who don’t respect the dignity of others, and those who could pass laws to protect residents but choose not to do so.

It is time for Honolulu City Council members to strengthen their beliefs, imagination, desire and compassion to pass a law protecting residents by stating: no trash pickup by private refuse companies before 6 a.m.

Carlino Giampolo

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter