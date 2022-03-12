comscore 23-year-old confesses to strangling, staging suicide of Hawaii Loa Ridge man | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

23-year-old confesses to strangling, staging suicide of Hawaii Loa Ridge man

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • COURTESY @LAPDCARRANZA VIA TWITTER U.S. marshals Wednesday arrested Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, in California. Baron confessed to the killing of a 73-year-old Hawaii Loa Ridge man.

    U.S. marshals Wednesday arrested Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, in California. Baron confessed to the killing of a 73-year-old Hawaii Loa Ridge man.

Los Angeles police say a 23-year-old man confessed to strangling a Hawaii Loa Ridge homeowner and slitting his wrist to stage a suicide, leaving the victim at the bottom of a bathtub and covering him with cement. Read more

