23-year-old confesses to strangling, staging suicide of Hawaii Loa Ridge man
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:28 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY @LAPDCARRANZA VIA TWITTER
U.S. marshals Wednesday arrested Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, in California. Baron confessed to the killing of a 73-year-old Hawaii Loa Ridge man.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree