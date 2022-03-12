comscore Target to replace Saks Fifth Avenue in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Target to replace Saks Fifth Avenue in Waikiki

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.

The International Market Place confirmed Friday that Target will replace its Saks Fifth Avenue store. Read more

Previous Story
Rise in electricity bills ahead, Hawaiian Electric Co. warns

Scroll Up