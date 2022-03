Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Classical music fans can look forward to Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra’s programs that reflect a tilt toward the ­Pacific, said HSO executive ­director Dave Moss. Read more

Its new Hapa Symphony series, starring local musicians, features a “Hawaii Calls” program on Friday that spotlights Aaron J. Sala, Malia Ka‘ai and others; Robert Cazimero on April 22; and Raiatea Helm on May 13. Local composer Michael-T­homas Foumai, who was featured in last summer’s Starlight series, has been orchestrating their music.

Even the traditionally European-oriented Masterworks Series includes a regional nod. On March 19 and 20, Australian conductor Dane Lam, making his U.S. debut, selected a work by composer Maria Grenfell of New Zealand to go with works by Brahms and Mahler. Prodigy cellist Sterling Elliott, whom Moss said “has been on our radar for some time,” performs Tchaikovsky and David Popper.

On April 23 and 24, the great pianist Anne-Marie McDermott conducts the orchestra while performing two Beethoven piano concertos. The program also features “Ko‘u inoa” by local composer Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti, who based it on ­“Hawai‘i Aloha.”

Other upcoming concerts include Mozart’s Requiem on April 30 and May 1, which includes Sibelius’ “The Captive Queen”; “Birds and Angels,” centered on the works of Japanese composer Takashi Yoshimatsu, on May 14 and 15; and “The Planets,” featuring the Holst masterpiece and pianist Joyce Yang playing the Grieg piano concerto, on June 4 and 5.

Movie music fans can also enjoy a screening of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” with live music, June 17 to 19.

Ticket prices range from $18 to $99. For specific times and locations for the symphony concerts, go to myhso.org, email tickets@hawaiisymphonyorchestra.org or call 808-380-7720.

Meanwhile, opera fans can get reacquainted with the art with Hawai‘i Opera Theatre’s “Re-Emerging” concert at 4 p.m. today, featuring favorite arias and Broadway tunes. Opera returns in full flower from April 8 to 12, with the ever-­popular “Madame Butterfly.” HOT executive director Andrew Morgan described Karen Cha-ling Ho (Cio-Cio-San) as having “a stunning opera voice … with an innocence about it” and said mezzo Alice Chung (Suzuki) “has a voice for the ages.” Fans can hear John Pickle (Pinkerton) at today’s “Re-Emerging” concert, while baritone Levi Hernandez plays Sharpless. All four are making their HOT debut.

Tickets are $30 to $135. For more information, visit ­hawaiiopera.org or call 808-596-7858.

For chamber music fans, Chamber Music Hawai‘i is staging two live programs: “Voices of Power,” celebrating Women’s History Month, starting Monday through March 26; and April’s “Sacred and Profane” concerts performed by the Honolulu Brass Quintet.

Tickets are $30. For details on the chamber music concerts, call 808-722-0172 or go to chambermusichawaii.org.