Police arrest 3rd suspect in deadly Waianae shootout

Honolulu police arrested a third man in connection with Tuesday’s shootout where one man was killed and three others were wounded in Waianae.

Officers arrested the suspect, identified in a police arrest log as 45-year-old James Willa Lee, at or near the intersection of Paakea and Hakimo roads at about 10:05 p.m. Tuesday for investigation of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

The shootout occurred at 86-927 Pokaikuahiwi Place at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A resident, described to be in his late 40s to early 50s, filed a police report about two weeks ago of a vehicle break-in and theft of cash and a firearm taken from the vehicle, police said.

According to the HPD account, the resident did some “self-investigating” and contacted three men Tuesday to discuss returning the gun. The three men arrived at the victim’s residence in a black sport utility vehicle Tuesday morning and one of the suspects from the SUV shot the resident, with the bullet grazing his head.

The resident went into his house, retrieved a firearm and shot back, killing the gunman who was described to be in his early 30s, police added.

Another man who works for the resident arrived at the property and attempted to render aid to the fatally wounded gunman when a second suspect from the SUV shot the worker, critically wounding him, police said.

The second suspect, identified in a police arrest log as Christopher Tait Broome, then entered the SUV occupied by a third male suspect and drove off. As they fled, the resident fired at the second suspect who was driving the vehicle. The SUV stopped a short distance away and Broome fell out of the vehicle critically wounded.

He was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center for treatment. Police arrested Broome on one count of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery and four firearm-related offenses.

Lee fled the scene on foot, according to police, and officers arrested him Tuesday night.