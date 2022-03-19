comscore Editorial: More medical cannabis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: More medical cannabis

  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.

Hawaii’s medical cannabis dispensary network has been growing, and the business sector would like it to grow more. Officials at the state Department of Health, meanwhile, don’t want that process outpacing their own ability to keep things in line. Read more

