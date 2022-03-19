Overmatched Hawaii falls to Baylor in the first round of the NCAA Tournament
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:19 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baylor center Queen Egbo drives past Hawaii defenders Nae Nae Calhoun (24) and Nnenna Orji (14) during the second half.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baylor guard Jordan Lewis (3), forward NaLyssa Smith (1) and center Queen Egbo (4) celebrates on the bench during the second half.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii head coach Laura Beeman, right, shakes hands with Baylor head coach Nicki Collen.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baylor center Queen Egbo gets a hand on the ball against Hawaii guard Nae Nae Calhoun.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii guard Ashley Thoms walks off the court with her teammates.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree