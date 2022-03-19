comscore Rainbow Wahine star Amy Atwell not ready to let go of her legacy, uniform | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine star Amy Atwell not ready to let go of her legacy, uniform

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Baylor guard Jordan Lewis drives as Hawaii forward Amy Atwell reaches in during the first half.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Baylor guard Jordan Lewis drives as Hawaii forward Amy Atwell reaches in during the first half.

Amy Atwell took the stage wearing her No. 25 jersey one more time. The University of Hawaii forward had just finished her six-year collegiate basketball career with a 29-point performance under a national spotlight and wasn’t ready to turn in her uniform just yet. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - March 19, 2022

Scroll Up