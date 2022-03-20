comscore Shorter rail route could avert a Kakaako land dispute | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Shorter rail route could avert a Kakaako land dispute

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / OCT. 21 A city bus headed to Ala Moana Center passed rail construction near Middle Street last year.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Under a plan announced by Mayor Rick Blangiardi, construction of the city’s proposed 20-mile, 21-station rail route would be trimmed to 18.75 miles with 19 stations. The new Civic Center endpoint would be 1.25 miles and two stations short of the initial design.

A new plan to stop rail construction two stations short of Ala Moana Center would eliminate the need to build a 20th station on less than 2 acres of disputed land in Kakaako projected to cost taxpayers as much as $200 million to acquire. Read more

