comscore Dave Reardon: Sustaining success will be the next challenge for the Rainbow Wahine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Sustaining success will be the next challenge for the Rainbow Wahine

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Baylor center Queen Egbo gets a hand on the ball against Hawaii guard Nae Nae Calhoun on Friday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Baylor center Queen Egbo gets a hand on the ball against Hawaii guard Nae Nae Calhoun on Friday.

Before Friday’s NCAA Tournament game, it was easy to forget that eight of the 14 players on the University of Hawaii roster were classified as freshmen — and that three were starters. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - March 19, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - March 20, 2022

Scroll Up