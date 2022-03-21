Off the News: Kaena Point may get new status

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The National Park Service define a National Heritage Area (NHA) as a place, designated by Congress, “where natural, cultural, and historic resources combine to form a cohesive, nationally important landscape.”

Last week, the U.S. House approved giving Oahu’s Kaena Point NHA status. It certainly qualifies: The sanctuary for the Laysan albatross and Hawaiian monk seals also has important spiritual significance for Hawaiians, as it holds Leina Kauhane, the “leaping place of souls,” where the spirits of the dead can be reunited with their ancestors.

Will Daylight Savings Time stick?

So, somebody back in the 1900s says, “I have an idea, let’s get everyone in the country, or maybe even the world, to turn their clocks forward an hour for a good chunk of the year!” And enough people buy into this to give us Daylight Savings Time. In a surprise last week, the U.S. Senate voted to make this spring-forward time permanent, so no more turning of the clocks back in the fall.

Makes sense. In Hawaii and Arizona (except the Navajo Nation), where we never messed with time in the first place, we would welcome the other states to the fold.