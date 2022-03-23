comscore Sea Life Park to host job fairs before full reopening | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sea Life Park to host job fairs before full reopening

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • COURTESY SEA LIFE PARK An animal trainer works with a dolphin at Sea Life Park. Animal care and training jobs are among the 30-40 positions the park is looking to fill.

Sea Life Park in Waima­nalo is now hiring as it seeks to staff up before June 1, when it will return to its full opening schedule of seven days a week for the first time since February 2020, the entertainment park said in a statement. Read more

