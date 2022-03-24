Trump sues Hillary Clinton, Democrats; claims 2016 conspiracy

Former President Donald Trump sued Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party and several others, alleging a vast conspiracy to malign his character and cast doubt on the legitimacy of his 2016 election win.

The suit, filed today in federal court in Florida, named more than a dozen defendants, many of whom have long been vilified in right-wing media as enemies of Trump. In addition to Clinton, they include former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey, Clinton Campaign Chair John Podesta, and British intelligence ex-agent Christopher Steele.

Though highly unusual from a legal standpoint, the suit largely echoes themes familiar from Trump’s speeches and public statements. Trump sued under the civil version of a racketeering statute normally used against organized crime.

“The defendants, blinded by political ambition, orchestrated a malicious conspiracy to disseminate patently false and injurious information about Donald J. Trump and his campaign, all in the hopes of destroying his life, his political career and rigging the 2016 Presidential Election in favor of Hillary Clinton,” Trump claims in his suit.

“When their gambit failed, and Donald J. Trump was elected, the Defendants’ efforts continued unabated, merely shifting their focus to undermining his presidential administration. Worse still, the Defendants continue to spread their vicious lies to this day as they unabashedly publicize their thoroughly debunked falsehoods in an effort to ensure that he will never be elected again.”

The case is Trump v. Clinton, 22-cv-14102, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida (Fort Pierce).