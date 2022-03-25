comscore Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against former Honolulu managing director | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against former Honolulu managing director

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.

A federal judge has denied a motion to dismiss charges that a former city managing director conspired with two others to defraud the government by structuring a $250,000 retirement payment for then-Police Chief Louis Kealoha, according to court documents. Read more

