Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: HART executive says no to bonus

Usually a performance-based bonus is about, well, the performance of the executive, and the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board had decided Executive Director Lori Kahikina hit her marks.

This time, though, it was about timing, and Kahikina herself decided to forgo her $25,000 bonus at this point, an awkward juncture for rail.

That was a wise choice, and her recognition of realities on the ground should bolster her reviews going forward. Next time, we hope the way will be clearer.

Closing isolation, quarantine sites

At the height of the pandemic in Honolulu, a key line of defense against the contagious coronavirus was isolation and quarantine — ISO/Q, for short.

First the state, then the city, established ISO/Q facilities to help those affected by COVID-19 who otherwise would not be able to distance themselves from others.

Thankfully, it appears the need is no longer there. The city announced it will no longer use the Harbor Arms in Aiea and the West Loch Modular building in Ewa Beach for COVID ISO/Q purposes. Instead, the facilities will be used for their original purpose, to address another pressing need: affordable housing.

In all, it sounds like a win-win.