University of Hawaii offensive tackle Micah Vanterpool ready to pave way for others

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool has changed his build. He has changed positions, from tackle to tight end to guard and now back to tackle. Read more

University of Hawaii offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool has changed his build.

He has changed positions, from tackle to tight end to guard and now back to tackle.

But change schools?

“No way,” said Vanterpool, the Warriors’ longest-tenured offensive lineman.

Even during turmoil in December, when several Warriors publicly criticized then-head coach Todd Graham’s stern leadership and some starters entered the transfer portal, Vanterpool decided to stay put.

“I had a lot of chances to leave,” said Vanterpool, who joined the Warriors in July 2017. “Every time, I just sat down, got in my war room, and talked to God. God called me to this island for a reason. I want to live out his vision and do what he wants me to do out here.”

Vanterpool added: “Hawaii has helped me heal so much, helped me through so much trauma. So many things went on in my life. And the people of this island, I can’t repay them. They showed me the aloha spirit, and that love. It just means a lot.”

Vanterpool has assumed a leadership role this spring. After starting at left guard last season, he moved to right tackle this spring.

“It feels good to be back home,” Vanterpool said of returning to the perimeter. “It doesn’t matter where I am on the O-line. As long as I’m one of the five, just part of this team. I’m ready to go. Last year, I had to adjust to playing guard. Now that I’m back at tackle, it’s not much of a learning curve.”

Vamterpool was a standout in basketball, football, and track and field at Central High in Phoenix. He committed to UH during his recruiting trip. “As cliche as it sounds, as soon as I got off the plane, I felt the air, and it was so different,” Vanterpool recalled. “I just felt like home. My high school coach always told me, ‘When you go on recruiting visits, once you know, you know.’ When I got off that plane, I just knew.”

During his UH career, which began with a redshirt year in 2017 and later a COVID season in 2021 in which his eligibility clock did not advance, Vanterpool is now under his third head coach and fifth line coach. Vanterpool, who is 6 feet 6 and 300 pounds, probably weighed under 270 when he joined UH as a freshman.

“When I first got accustomed out here, nobody told me rice puts that weight on you,” Vanterpool said. “And I was loving all the rice. I got a little bigger. I kind of leaned out, and I’m trying to learn my body.”

Vanterpool said older teammates have served as mentors through the years.

“Dejon Allen, RJ Hollis, J.R. Hensley, John Waa, Tui Eli, Matt Norman, Chris Posa — those guys took me in,” Vanterpool said. “Jahlani Tavai, Kaiwi (Chung), John Ursua taught me about the island. Dayton Furuta and Justin Uahinui told me I have to malama the ‘aina. You take care of the land, the land takes care of you. This is a place you have to respect. It’s a very different place. Different but very special at the same time. It’s a blessing to be out here.”

Vanterpool has adjusted to the local style, including rice with nearly every meal. “I just throw some shoyu on it and we’re good.” he said. “That’s all I need. I can eat some shoyu, rice, eggs and bacon and I’m good. I love Spam. I’m a local braddah. I go to 7-Eleven and get musubis all the time.”

Vanterpool is on track to earn a degree this year. He is majoring in both sociology and family resource management.

“I really want to give back to my community (in Arizona),” he said. “Hopefully, one day, I can become a social worker. From the people in my community, the only way people get out is by rapping lyrics or dribbling a basketball or playing football. I want to show people there are other ways to make it out of their situation.”

The past couple of years, Vanterpool has been host of a popular YouTube channel. His podcast, “Big Mik takes the Mic,” is available on Believe Network and other platforms. The majority of the topics are insider views of college football that are humorous and entertaining. But he also tackles social issues.

“I just want to make this world a better place, and my community a better place,” Vanterpool said. “If you don’t do anything for the people coming behind you, what are you really doing? So many people paved the way for me, who were important to me growing up. I want to do the same thing for others.”