5 gates at Honolulu airport flooded, officials say; flights not affected

Passengers who need access some gate areas at Terminal 1 inside Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will need to walk around flood-damaged areas.

The flooding occurred around 6:30 a.m. today after an air conditioning chiller line broke, according to state officials, and water poured down onto the floor below.

The area affected is between gates A13 to A17 in Terminal 1, also known as the Neighbor Island Terminal, and passengers will need to detour around damaged areas. Some areas may also not have operational air-conditioning until repairs are complete.

All gates remain accessible, however, and airport operations have not been impacted, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Restoration crews have been cleaning up since this morning, with wet carpeting having already been pulled up to be replaced, according to DOT.

Repairs are also underway to fix the broken chiller line; DOT hopes those will be completed today.

A damage estimate is not yet available, officials said.