Ala Wai flood meeting to focus on Makiki, Palolo valleys | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ala Wai flood meeting to focus on Makiki, Palolo valleys

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.

Community members are invited to attend a virtual public workshop from noon to 1:10 p.m. today to discuss how to reduce risks of catastrophic flooding in Honolulu’s Ala Wai watershed. Read more

