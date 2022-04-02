Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:03 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL ILH: Saint Louis vs. Maryknoll, 3 p.m., at Goeas Field; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m.; Damien vs. Kamehameha, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4; Pac-Five vs. Punahou, 1 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4. OIA East: Kaiser at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Castle. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Mililani vs. Aiea at Aiea Rec. Field; Pearl City at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Kahuku at Kaimuki; McKinley vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park Field; Waipahu at Waianae. Games start at 3 p.m. SOFTBALL ILH, Division I: Maryknoll at Punahou, 1 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 2:30 p.m. ILH Division II: Sacred Hearts at Kamehameha, 2 p.m.; Damien at Punahou, 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Farrington at Waipahu; Kaimuki vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground Field; Nanakuli at Aiea; McKinley at Waialua; Kalaheo at Radford. Games start at 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH boys, Division II: Punahou at Le Jardin, 9 a.m. SUNDAY No local sporting events scheduled VOLLEYBALL ILH Friday Varsity Boys Division I-AA University def. Punahou 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 Junior varsity boys Hawaii Baptist Black def. ‘Iolani Red 25-14, 25-20 Punahou Blue def. ‘Iolani Black 25-16, 25-21 Damien def. Saint Louis 25-22, 16-25, 25-18 Punahou Gold def. Hawaii Baptist 26-24, 25-12 BASEBALL MIL Friday Lahainaluna 9, King Kekaulike 5 W–Lyrik Kahula. L–Jaxon Grossman. Leading hitters—KK: Ahe Sumibcay 2-3, run. Lah: Vincent Iwamura 2-5, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Aiden Amiso 2-3, RBI, run. Baldwin 4, Kamehameha-Maui 1 W–Devin Lewis. L—Reig Velez. Leading hitters—Bald: Kuhio Aloy 2b, 2 runs; Makane Honokapu 3b, run; Isiah Kekahuna, 2b, RBI. KSM: Chaz Kaneakua 2b, RBI. Previous Story No. 1 ‘Iolani survives walks, wind to edge No. 2 Kamehameha in softball Next Story Television and radio - April 2, 2022