CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Saint Louis vs. Maryknoll, 3 p.m., at Goeas Field; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m.; Damien vs. Kamehameha, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4; Pac-Five vs. Punahou, 1 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

OIA East: Kaiser at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Castle. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Mililani vs. Aiea at Aiea Rec. Field; Pearl City at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at Kaimuki; McKinley vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park Field; Waipahu at Waianae. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH, Division I: Maryknoll at Punahou, 1 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 2:30 p.m.

ILH Division II: Sacred Hearts at Kamehameha, 2 p.m.; Damien at Punahou, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Farrington at Waipahu; Kaimuki vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground Field; Nanakuli at Aiea; McKinley at Waialua; Kalaheo at Radford. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division II: Punahou at Le Jardin, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Friday

Varsity Boys

Division I-AA

University def. Punahou 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22

Junior varsity boys

Hawaii Baptist Black def. ‘Iolani Red 25-14, 25-20

Punahou Blue def. ‘Iolani Black 25-16, 25-21

Damien def. Saint Louis 25-22, 16-25, 25-18

Punahou Gold def. Hawaii Baptist 26-24, 25-12

BASEBALL

MIL

Friday

Lahainaluna 9, King Kekaulike 5

W–Lyrik Kahula. L–Jaxon Grossman.

Leading hitters—KK: Ahe Sumibcay 2-3, run. Lah: Vincent Iwamura 2-5, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Aiden Amiso 2-3, RBI, run.

Baldwin 4, Kamehameha-Maui 1

W–Devin Lewis. L—Reig Velez.

Leading hitters—Bald: Kuhio Aloy 2b, 2 runs; Makane Honokapu 3b, run; Isiah Kekahuna, 2b, RBI. KSM: Chaz Kaneakua 2b, RBI.