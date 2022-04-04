comscore Legislators consider allowing foreclosure on problem properties without court proceedings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Legislators consider allowing foreclosure on problem properties without court proceedings

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

To crack down on problem properties that rack up thousands of dollars in building violation fines, a bill at the state Legislature would allow counties to proceed through the foreclosure process without going to court. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: February 21 – February 25, 2022

Scroll Up