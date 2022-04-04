comscore Support is overwhelming to restore cuts to Medicaid dental care coverage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Support is overwhelming to restore cuts to Medicaid dental care coverage

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.

State House and Senate proposals to restore Medicaid dental coverage for more than 200,000 eligible recipients — after state funds were stripped 13 years ago — have received universal written support from state agencies, Hawaii’s major health care organizations, private dentists and their associations, medical clinics in Waianae and Waimanalo, and social service agencies serving the needy, seniors and the disabled. Read more

