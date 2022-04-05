How do we love grilled cheese? Let us count the ways

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

April is for celebrating the all-American grilled cheese sandwich. After all, the whole month is National Grilled Cheese Month, and April 12 is the dedicated National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day. We were feeling extra cheesy and decided to honor this timeless classic.

It’s the ultimate comfort food.

How many of us grew up eating these iconic sammies? Whether we had a cold or a bad day at school, nothing hit the spot like a hot, melted grilled cheese sandwich.

It’s easy to make.

It’s essentially two soft, thin slices of white bread slathered with butter and slapped together with cheese in the middle, with the addition of heat. Of course, if you want a gourmet grilled cheese, you can use different breads and more expensive cheeses. The options are endless.

It’s fast.

Whether you use a toaster, a stove, a grill, the oven, a panini press or a microwave to make your sandwich, go right ahead — we’re not judging.

It’s versatile … and inexpensive.

Whether you eat grilled cheese for breakfast, lunch or dinner, it’s an affordable option. Elevate your breakfast grilled cheese by adding scrambled eggs and crispy bacon. Grilled cheese with tomato soup (or bisque) is an iconic lunch, and you can use store-bought protein (rotisserie chicken, turkey, ham and prosciutto) and a panini press to make a suitable dinner.

It’s customizable.

Your grilled cheese doesn’t need to be basic with the traditional white bread. Make it fancy by using sourdough, brioche, rye, pumpernickel, ciabatta, focaccia or multigrain. All of these bring a different flavor profile to the table. Pumpernickel is known for its soft texture and sweetness from molasses and brown sugar — which pairs nicely with a mild cheese — while slightly tangy sourdough pairs excellently with sharp cheddar. If you want an indulgent grilled cheese, go for buttery brioche (added to creamy brie), but if you want something with more texture, opt for nutty multigrain with mozzarella.

It’s ultra cheesy.

You can use traditional cheddar, but feel free to make your grilled cheese more original. Gruyere brings a nuttier, saltier flavor profile, while creamy Monterey Jack will make your sandwich more mild. Fontina is one of the best-melting cheeses and leaves room for add-ins (like tomatoes or pesto), thanks to its mild flavor, whereas pepper jack is a great option to spice things up.

It can be healthy.

“Healthy” and “grilled cheese” seems like an oxymoron, but if you’re watching your waistline, you can turn this indulgent, cheesy comfort into something more nutritious. Use whole-grain bread instead of white or sourdough to cut back on calories and carbs. Add veggies like avocado, kale, parsley, spinach or a pesto spread to truly “go green.” Combine goat cheese with crisp cucumber slices — or, pair sliced apples with brie — for a sandwich that’s light, refreshing and slightly sweet. You can even make a low-carb option by featuring a cauliflower crust or using keto-friendly bread.