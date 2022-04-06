comscore Navy removes officer over handling of latest Red Hill spill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy removes officer over handling of latest Red Hill spill

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 p.m.
  U.S. NAVY PHOTO Albert Hornyak: The Navy captain began to raise safety concerns with Navy officials regarding the condition of Red Hill's pipelines in 2021

    U.S. NAVY PHOTO

    Albert Hornyak:

    The Navy captain began to raise safety concerns with Navy officials regarding the condition of Red Hill’s pipelines in 2021

The Navy officer who oversaw operations at the Red Hill fuel storage facility was relieved of duty Monday after another fuel leak. Read more

