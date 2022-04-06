comscore Kamehameha softball, playing for its late coach, overpowers Punahou | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kamehameha softball, playing for its late coach, overpowers Punahou

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • April 6, 2022

Rylee Gaudia and Colby McClinton swatted home runs and Madison Rabe went the distance as No. 2 Kamehameha overpowered No. 7 Punahou 16-5 in a mercy-rule shortened six innings on Tuesday afternoon. Read more

